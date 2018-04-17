Intruder breaks into girl’s bedroom in Brooklyn: sources

BORO PARK, Brooklyn — An intruder broke into a Brooklyn home in the middle of the night and snuck into the bedroom of a young girl, law enforcement sources said.

It happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on 39th Street near 15th Avenue.

Two sisters sleeping in the same room were awakened by an intruder, sources said. The younger sister was screaming but the man had his hand over his mouth, then the older girl started yelling.

The intruder fled but left behind his underwear, sources said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.