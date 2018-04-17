Forest Hills moms create girls empowerment book ‘Rad Girl Revolution’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST HILLS, Queens — "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

It's a question we ask kids in school. But studies show that gender stereotypes affect young girls as early as age 6.

Forest Hills resident Jen Bruno was inspired to change that statistic during the 2016 election.

"The buzz in our neighborhood was so inspiring because so many little girls were seeing the possibility of a female president," said Bruno, a photographer and mother of a young son.

Bruno teamed up with neighbor Sharita Manickam to create “Rad Girl Revolution.” The book will feature 30 photos of girls ages 2 to 8 acting out jobs that are under-represented by women, including scientists, policemen, astronauts and of course, the president.

"The little girls put on these costumes and they really just puff up with pride," said Bruno. "They didn't realize that they could be [or] hold these types of jobs."

Bruno photographed each illustration, while Manickam wrote the book’s poems. The pair has launched a Kickstarter page to support the book’s publishing costs and future photo shoots. You can donate to the cause until May 8.

The book is set to publish in November.