Baseball Videos: Catch these special pieces on the Mets and Yankees

Posted 3:43 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 03:50PM, April 17, 2018

YANKEES vs. RED SOX: The Battle of 1978. We’ve got rare footage and new interviews about the red-hot rivalry between these two baseball teams. Watch as we revisit the “Boston Massacre.

The 7 Line Army is a band of diehard fans of the New York Mets. The group was started in 2012 by Darren Meenan and is named after the 7 train of the New York City Subway, which stops at Citi Field. The team makes Mets-themed apparel and swag and proudly occupies the Big Apple Reserved section of Citi Field during home games.

HOLY COW! Nobody called a New York Yankees game quite like Phil Rizzuto. Join us in Remembering Rizzuto.