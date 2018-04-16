When will it stop raining? Here’s the timeline of storm that snarled commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The tri-state area was inundated with pounding rainfall and gusty winds Monday, prompting a flash flood warning for much of the area.

Those headed to work or school likely experienced a deluge in the morning. Umbrellas were ineffective for many trying to protect themselves from the storm, as sustained winds of 18 to 20 mph, and gusts of 25 to 39, forced the rain sideways.

So when will it all end?

Early Monday: An inch to an inch and a half of rain fell in parts of the tri-state area as of 7:18 a.m., and additional rainfall amounts of an inch to 2 inches are still possible, according to the National Weather Service

7:20 a.m.: That's when the weather service issued a flash flood warning, meaning flooding is imminent or already occurring. The warning was issued for NYC; Orange, Richmond, Kings and Rockland counties in southeastern New York; and Hudson, Passaic, Union, Bergen and Essex counties in northeastern New Jersey.

The warning advises people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters, and move immediately to higher ground when necessary. Those living near creeks or streams should take immediate precautions to protect their lives and property, according to the weather service.

11:15 a.m.: That's when the flash flood warning is expected to end. NYC will be in the thick of the storm through this time.

Through noon: The deluge could continue past 11:15 a.m., however. Downpours will likely continue through noon.

Noon through the evening commute: The storm will begin to calm, but scattered showers are still expected. In addition, wet and flooded roadways will continue to be a problem for commuters.

The evening commute: While scattered showers are still possible, this is when the storm is expected to clear the tri-state area.

Overnight: We can anticipate a brief clearing before another round of scattered showers on Tuesday — though Round 2 will be nothing like Monday's downpours.

Highs should reach 60 degrees in the city Monday before a cooling overnight. Highs Tuesday will be 51 degrees.

