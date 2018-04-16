Student stabbed to death at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A student was stabbed to death on campus at Binghamton University on Sunday, school officials said Monday.

A 19-year-old boy in his first year at the university was stabbed around 10:30 p.m., the school said on Twitter. The university has not yet released details on how and where the stabbing occurred, but said that it “does not appear to be a random act.”

B-ALERT: We are sad to report that a student has died due to a stabbing on campus that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15. The deceased is a male, age 19, in his first year at Binghamton University. — Binghamton University (@binghamtonu) April 16, 2018

B-ALERT: Investigators from multiple agencies have been interviewing numerous people throughout the night. They have reported that this does not appear to be a random act. — Binghamton University (@binghamtonu) April 16, 2018

The suspected attacker is a light-skinned male wearing dark pants and a dark, Puma hooded sweatshirt, the university said. He remains at large. The university did not say if the suspect was also a student.

This comes after Binghamton University nursing student Haley Anderson, 22, was found strangled to death at an off-campus residence on March 9. Orlando Tercero, a nursing student at Binghamton who had a previous relationship with Anderson, was taken into custody. Tercero had flown to Nicaragua before her body was discovered.

Anyone with information should call BinghamtonU Police at 607-777-2393.