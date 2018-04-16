Rats take over at Brooklyn development, families say it’s a health hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Some families who live in the Breukelen Houses in Canarsie say the rats take over at night.

“They are everywhere," said one mom who did not want to be identified. "People are afraid to come out at night."

There are 30 buildings in the development and the tenant association president says the rodent problem has become a health hazard.

“There are not enough workers to clean up and fix things,” Calvin Drumgo, the tenant association president, said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “Staff have already started repairs today. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

