Protests against Philadelphia-area Starbucks continue as new disturbing video surfaces

While Starbucks scrambles to rebuild trust with its patrons at it’s Philadelphia location following the arrest of two black men, a new storm appears to be brewing at another.

New video posted on Twitter by activist Shaun King, shows a black man confronting a manager at a Los Angeles-area Starbucks.

The man, identified as Brandon Ward, claims he was denied the code to use the bathroom because he hadn’t made a purchase yet.

The manager, however, divulged the code to a white man moments later after he too did not make a purchase.

“Is it my skin color? Is it my skin color?” Ward is heard asking the manager on the video, as to why the white man was permitted to use the restroom and he wasn’t.

A spokesperson for Starbucks did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment regarding the latest incident caught on video.

The first incident in Philadelphia happened last Thursday when two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.

Officials have said police officers were told the men had asked to use the store's restroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything and they refused to leave.

Police haven't released the names of the men who were arrested and later released after the district attorney's office said there was lack of evidence that a crime had been committed.

On Monday's "Good Morning America," on ABC, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson reiterated that the arrests were "reprehensible" and said he hoped to meet with the men to discuss "a constructive solution."

Johnson has apologized repeatedly since news of the arrests went viral last week, but he declined to say whether the manager would face discipline, declining to "point blame."

"My responsibility is to look not only at that individual but to look more broadly at the circumstances that set that up, to ensure that this never happens again," he said.

Johnson said staff would get more training on "unconscious bias."

"I've been very focused on understanding what guidelines and what training ever let this happen," he said. "What happened was wrong, and we will fix it."

Johnson had already posted apologies on the company's website. He said the company wanted to "express our deepest apologies to the two men who were arrested with a goal of doing whatever we can to make things right."

About two dozen chanting protesters have entered a Philadelphia Starbucks Monday and chanted "Starbucks coffee is anti-black" and "We are gonna shut you down."

Over the weekend, demonstrators called for the firing of the employee who contacted police, who arrested the men on Thursday.