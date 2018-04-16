NJ mom gave up her baby after she was evicted, now she’s fighting to get him back

UNION, NJ — She was 19, pregnant and recently evicted from her home when she decided to give her baby up, but now — several month’s after her son was adopted — a New Jersey mom is fighting to get her child back.

Gloria Roman, now 20, has only held her son a few times. When she left the hospital, she knew she may never see him again. She gave birth in secret.

“I didn’t tell my mom when I was pregnant,” Roman said. “I was scared. I felt like I didn’t know what to do at the time.”

She met with an adoption agency a couple months prior to delivering in July.

“I did meet with somebody at a Starbucks and she was supposed to counsel me through the whole thing,” Roman said.

But she now regrets putting her son up for adoption.

“I want to do everything I possibly can to at least fight for him and try to get him back, just because I felt like I wasn’t told everything I was supposed to be told.”

Her family was in dire financial straights during Roman’s pregnancy. They were evicted from their apartment when she was 7-months pregnant. The baby’s father is not involved.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

A few weeks after giving birth and giving up her child, Roman came clean to her mom. They decided to hire an attorney to get her baby back.

After an eight day trial, they won the case. A judge ordered for her son to go home with Roman, but the family who adopted him has since appealed that decision. They’re now waiting for their next court date.

“I was excited about it. I set everything up to have him come home. And then now, it’s just more waiting process,” she said.

Pending the appeal, her son remains with his adoptive family. Their name, the baby’s name and the name of the adoption agency are sealed by the court.

Roman has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal fees.