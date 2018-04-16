‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson dead at 65

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Actor Harry Anderson, best known for his role on the hit sitcom “Night Court,” died in Asheville, North Carolina on Monday, police confirmed to Tribune Media.

At 6:41 a.m., Asheville police were called to Anderson’s home, where they found him dead. Foul play is not suspected, police said.

He was 65.

Apart from his role as wisecracking judge Judge Harry T. Stone on NBC’s “Night Court,” Anderson also appeared in “Cheers” and “Dave’s World,” in which he played humor columnist Dave Barry.

The Newport, Rhode Island-born actor also made multiple appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Night Court,” which aired from 1982 to 1992 and continues to appear in syndication, was set in a New York City courtroom that featured a revolving door of wacky characters. Judge Stone often performed magic tricks , a reflection of Anderson’s own skills as a magician. He was a devout fan of singer Mel Torme, who appeared on the sitcom several times.

He co-starred on the ensemble sitcom with actor John Larroquette, who played Dan Fielding, an assistant district attorney who was an incorrigible womanizer. Other stars included Markie Post and Marsha Warfield, who tweeted her condolences Monday evening, saying “Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend.”

Oh, no! Aw man, I'm so sorry to hear this. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend. https://t.co/fv2yzW4sku — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) April 16, 2018

For much of its run, the sitcom aired on Thursday nights, part of NBC’s legendary sitcom block that included “The Cosby Show,” “Family Ties,” and “Cheers.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.