Newborn’s body found in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ — A newborn’s body was found in Highland Park on Monday, officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The baby’s death is being investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Highland Park Police Department.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner will be scheduled.

No identifying information has been released.

The baby’s death is the second in New Jersey in the last week. A baby was found dead in a suitcase left near PATH tracks in Jersey City on April 11.

Police also found a baby boy alive in a duffel bag in Trenton on Sunday. Officials are asking for the public’s help to find the baby’s family.

Anyone with information on the baby found in Highland Park is asked to call Detective McGraw at (732) 572-3800 or Detective Larsen (732) 745-3263.