Newborn found in duffle bag left on porch of NJ home

TRENTON, N.J. — A newborn was found in a duffle bag that had been left on a porch in New Jersey, police said.

The infant is just about two days old, police said.

It was about 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to a home on the west side of Trenton.

Residents there said they heard a noise coming from their porch and saw a duffle bag. When they unzipped the bag, they found a newborn inside.

The baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was determined to be in good health.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the baby’s family. They described the baby only as a little boy who is black or Hispanic.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 609-989-4155. Anonymous tips can be reported to 609-989-3633.

New Jersey’s Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender a baby with no recourse as long a the child has not been abused.