Man with more than 70 guns and 50,000 rounds of ammunitions arrested in Queens: police

BAYSIDE, Queens — A man stockpiling more than 70 guns, including dozens of assault rifles and shotguns, as well as 50,000 rounds of ammunition and 100 high-capacity magazines at his Queens home has been arrested, police said Monday.

Ronald Drabman, 60, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on 208 Street near 58 Avenue Sunday around 2 a.m., according to police.

More than 70 weapons, including 45 rifles, assault rifles or shotguns; 23 handguns; one zip gun and two .177 caliber pellet guns, were recovered, police said.

Police said they also discovered more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition and 100 high-capacity magazines.

Drabman now faces 72 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as 30 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seven counts of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count each of unlawful possession of an ammunition feed device and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.