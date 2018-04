BAY SHORE, L.I. — A man was hospitalized after he was struck by lightning on Monday, Suffolk County Police said.

The 48-year-old is an employee of Roman Stone Construction Company, located at 85 South 4th Street in Bay Shore. He was struck by lightning while outside of the business around 10:15 a.m., police said.

He was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but cops said he was alert and talking when emergency personnel arrived.