Flash flood warning issued for NYC, parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of NYC and the tri-state area Monday morning.

It was issued for NYC; Orange, Richmond, Kings and Rockland counties in southeastern New York; and Hudson, Passaic, Union, Bergen and Essex counties in northeastern New Jersey. The warning is expected to last through 11:15 a.m.

An inch to an inch and a half of rain fell in parts of the tri-state area as of 7:18 a.m., and additional rainfall amounts of an inch to 2 inches are possible in the areas under the warning, according to the weather service.

The warning advises people avoid walking or driving through flood waters, and move immediately to higher ground when necessary. Those living near creeks or streams should take immediate precautions to protect their lives and property, according to the weather service.

Flash flood warnings are issued when the weather service believes flooding is imminent or already occurring.

Rain started early and is expected to remain heavy through the morning commute before it begins to break up during the afternoon hours. Sustained winds of 18 - 20 mph, with gusts of 25 - 39 are expected.

The weather is nothing like the clear skies and warm temperatures enjoyed by those in the area Friday and Saturday, but highs have picked up since Sunday's big dip, when highs shot down to the 40s.

Highs Monday are expected to reach 60 degrees. Tuesday will be cooler, with highs closer to 51 degrees, and see isolated showers.