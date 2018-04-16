Closing arguments held in trial of Upper West Side nanny accused of killing two kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Closing arguments in the trial against Yoselyn Ortega, the Upper West Side nanny accused of killing two children she was meant to be caring for, concluded Monday and jury deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday.

For nearly two months, jurors listened to graphic and heartbreaking testimony in the murder trial. Ortega allegedly killed 6-year-old Lucia Krim, who was lovingly called Lulu, and her 2-year-old brother, Leo.

Prosecutors have said Ortega premeditated the murders of the Krim children because she was disgruntled over her workload and wanted to get back at the children's mother, Marina Krim.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg compelled the jury to find Ortega not guilty by reason of insanity, saying her client was ​psychotic and did not know what she was doing. It is a position the prosecution argued was never supported by Ortega's actions leading up to the murders.

Krim, the mother of three children, found her oldest and youngest brutally stabbed to death on Oct. 25, 2012. Ortega stood before her employer before plunging the same knife into her own neck.

Ortega could face life behind bars if found guilty. If she is found not guilty by reason of insanity, she may spend the rest of her life in a mental facility.