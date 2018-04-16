Brooklyn neighbors say design of new bike lane unsafe, police precinct part of the problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Some community members in Brooklyn say planned safety improvements could actually make one stretch of road less safe— and a police precinct is at the center of the situation.

Fourth Avenue is getting redesigned with a bicycle lane being added, except between 29th and 30th streets. That is where the 72nd Police Precinct parks many city squad cars and personal police vehicles.

However, the concern is that having a bike lane on every block except the one will force cyclists to merge back into traffic for one block, and then re-enter a bike lane one block later.

Critics of the plan also point out that accommodating that particular precinct may be unnecessary, since it has a garage and convenient subway access.

A spokeswoman for the City Department of Transportation released a statement that said:

“[The] DOT is currently reviewing plans for the 4th Avenue bike lane. We are aware of the concerns and will continue to work closely with the community and NYPD to accommodate neighborhood needs.”