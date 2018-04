FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Two women were killed in a house fire in the Far Rockaway section of Queens early Monday, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out at a house on Wheatley Avenue just after 4 a.m., the FDNY said. Fire officials said the fire was on the first and second floors.

Two women were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.