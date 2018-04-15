At least three injured in Washington Heights apartment fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — At least three people were seriously injured in a fire at a Washington Heights apartment Sunday.

Authorities received reports around 12:11 p.m. about the blaze on the top floor of the apartment building at 549 W 163rd Street.

At least three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, fire officials said.

The fire was deemed under control shortly after 1 p.m.

