Sunday school teacher fatally stabbed on his way to church

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A school teacher was fatally stabbed on his way to church Sunday morning, officials said.

Anthony Bello died after what police described as an altercation in Pershing Field. Bellow was on his way to church at Saint Nicholas when there was a fight inside the popular Jersey City Park.

As president of the local little league, Bellow was a fixture in the park.

He was fondly remembered by former student Sheldon Gochiz, 26. Gochiz took Bello's history class when he was in middle school.

"You always see him around, you always say hi, but to have him pass away like that, brutally murdered, actually hit me now," he said. "We definitely lost a man of the community."

His family said they believe the Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutors Office are doing everything they can to find whoever is responsible for Bello's death.

Bello touched thousands of lives, his widow said.