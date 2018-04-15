R. Lee Ermey -‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor – dies at 74

Actor R. Lee Ermey, known for his role in “Full Metal Jacket,” died Sunday morning. He was 74.

He passed away from complications of pneumonia, long-time manager Bill Rogin said.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us,” Rogin said. “Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.”

Ermey was in the military before he became known as an actor. He was a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and also served as a drill instructor for the Marines. Ermey served in Vietnam and in Japan.

His military career served him well. He played member of the military several times in movies.

Ermey was Golden Globe-nominated for his role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket.”

Donald Trump Jr. posted a tribute to Ermey on Instagram.

“Well today we lost a legend and a great American,” he wrote. “I am proud to have had R. Lee Ermey as a friend and shooting teammate. If you thought he was motivating in Full Metal Jacket you should have seen him on the firing line when points mattered. I’ll never forget those moments just not sure I can relay them fully here… just take my word for it LEGENDARY!!!”