Police find 19 firearms in LI home of former student accused of threatening school employee

Posted 6:09 PM, April 15, 2018, by

LINDENHURST, N.Y.  — Police on Long Island have seized multiple weapons and ammunition from the home of a man accused of threatening an employee of a school in Rockland County.

Robert Csak allegedly left a threatening message on the answering machine of an employee of the Summit School in Upper Nyack on Saturday. (Suffolk County Polcie Department)

Clarkstown police notified Suffolk County police that 32-year-old Robert Csak, of Lindenhurst, left a threatening message on the answering machine of an employee of the Summit School in Upper Nyack on Saturday.

Police say Csak attend the school in 2002. Officers went to Csak’s home and after obtaining a search warrant seized 19 firearms, including a shotgun, a Tommy gun, high-capacity magazines, night vision goggles, a bump stock and other items.

Csak was arrested on weapons charges. He’s due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.