PIX11 wins 15 Emmy Awards, including best anchor and news special

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station has been awarded 15 Emmy® Awards by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 360 Emmy® Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 61st Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry.

The following are PIX11’s 15 Emmy® Award wins:

Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)

Massive Nor’easter Slams NYC. March 14, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Executive Producer; Kala Rama, Anchor/Reporter; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director, Jacklyn Thrapp, Writer; Veronica Kennedy, Producer; James Ford, Reporter; David Kalmowitz, Director; Sukanya Krishnan, Anchor; Scott Stanford, Anchor

Feature News Report: Light Series

Hidden New York. July 7, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor

News Special

Unrest in America. January 29, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Zack Smith, Executive Producer; Dan Mannarino, Reporter; Tamsen Fadal, Anchor; Kori Chambers, Anchor; Paul Rosenberg, Photographer/Editor; Narmeen Choudhury, Reporter

General Assignment Report

Detective Steven McDonald: Saint of the City. January 10, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer; John Frasse, Photographer

Health/Science

His Gloves Hide a Secret. July 21, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer

Nostalgia Program

No One Is Safe from Son of Sam. August 10, 2017. (PIX11.com). David Hyman, VP, Marketing & Creative; Rolando Pujol, Executive Producer; Heath Benfield, Producer/Editor

Promotion: News Promo – Image

Mr. G Runs. November 20, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP, Marketing & Creative; Matt Santoca, Production Assistant; Mr. G, Talent; David F. McDonald, Writer/Producer

Promotion: Program Promo – Single Spot/Campaign

PIX11 – Two Teams, One Station – New York’s Very Own Home for Baseball. February 16, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP, Marketing & Creative; Mike Lee, Writer Producer

Promotion: Program Promo – Image

Not on Our Watch – Crime Watch Daily. December 19, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP, Marketing & Creative; Vas Mountzouros, Creative Director; David F. McDonald, Executive Producer/Sound Designer; Heath Benfield, Writer/Producer/Editor

Craft Specialty: Research

James Ford, Jay Dow, Mario Diaz. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

News Producer

Zack R. Smith. September 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Anchor – News

Tamsen Fadal. October 1, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Political

Mario Diaz. September 1, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Commentator/Editorialist/Program Host/Moderator

Tamsen Fadal

Video Journalist

Darren McQuade. January 27, 2017. (WPIX-TV).