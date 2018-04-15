News Closeup: Addressing New York City’s public housing crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Problems within the city’s public housing developments have been on the rise for years.

This past winter, they reached epidemic proportions when the majority of the city’s 400,000 NYCHA residents found themselves without heat or hot water during the coldest days of the season. The issues were blamed on boilers that were long overdue for repair or replacement.

Coupled with health hazards like lead paint, mold, roach and rodent infestation and crumbling infrastructure, the public housing problem has become a crisis in the city.

Marvin Scott speaks to PIX11 News' Monica Morales, who has been out in front of an effort to get help for public housing tenants. They are joined by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Carmen Quinones, who is the Tenants Association President at the Douglass Houses on Manhattan’s West Side.