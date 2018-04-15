Man charged with DWI are crashing car into garage on Long Island

BAYPORT, L.I. — A man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a Long Island residence Sunday morning.

Kevin Sheehan, Jr., 20, lost control of his 2013 Ford Fusion and crashed into a garage attached to a house at 482 Bayport Ave. near Davis Street around 12:08 a.m., police said.

Sheehan fled the scene, police said, but police were able to find him.

He was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene and fifth degree criminal possession of marijuana.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.