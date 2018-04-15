Con Edison urges customers to take safety precautions as spring storm approaches

NEW YORK — Con Edison is preparing to respond to outages that may occur Sunday or Monday as a spring storm is expected pass through the New York City and Westchester County area.

The probability of precipitation increases overnight as rain is expected to become steady and increase in intensity, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of thunderstorms is also possible as a weak elevated instability crosses the region.

The rain will likely be accompanied by moderately strong winds along the coast reaching 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in areas.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday for areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

Con Edison offers the following storm tips:

Do not go near downed wires because they could be live. Never attempt to move them or touch them with any object. Be mindful that downed wires can be hidden from view by tree limbs, leaves or water.

Report downed wires to Con Edison and your local police department immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you’re in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for emergency personnel.

If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored. If several appliances start up at once, the electric circuits may overload.

Make sure your flashlights and any battery-operated radios or televisions are working. Have a supply of extra batteries. Weather updates and news on electrical service can be heard on local radio and television stations.

For more storm tips, go to Con Edison storm safety.

Customers can follow Con Edison on Twitter or like us on Facebook for general outage updates, safety tips and storm preparation information.