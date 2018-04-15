Brothers shot in Queens: sources

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Brothers were shot in front of a Queens nightclub early Sunday morning, police sources said.

The older brother, 27, was shot in the head and elbow following a dispute at Rose Lounge on 130th Street. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

His brother, 21, was able to walk into the hospital himself in stable condition. He suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, left hand and finger.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).