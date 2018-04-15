Bronx women attack driver, intentionally crash car with baby inside: cops

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Two Bronx women allegedly assaulted a man and then intentionally crashed the man’s car with his 1-year-old child inside, police said Sunday.

Veda Nolasco, 31, allegedly drove into a 35-year-old New Jersey man’s car and then sped off, officials said. The victim followed her and called 911.

About a block down the road, Nolasco and Tiffany Williams, a 29-year-old passenger in her vehicle, allegedly got out and attacked the man, pulling him from his car, police said.

Nolasco got into the man’s car and allegedly deliberately crashed it into a telephone pole with the man’s 1-year-old child still inside, police said. Then she and Williams got back in their vehicle and fled.

Police arrested the women at an Atlantic City hotel.

Nolasco was charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and numerous motor vehicle summonses. Police charged Williams with robbery, conspiracy, theft, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

The victim and his child were evaluated on scene by medical personnel and released.