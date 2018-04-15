Alleged shoplifter dies following altercation inside Stop & Shop: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are investigating an incident after a man died inside a Brooklyn Stop & Shop following an alleged altercation with employees Saturday.

Around 7:30 a.m., police were called about inside with an alleged shoplifter inside the Stop & Shop along Flatbush Avenue, authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found Ralph Nimmons, 51, lying on the floor, unconscious and unresponsive, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating whether there was a struggle with store employees as the alleged shoplifter tried to leave the store, according to police.

Stop & Shop is cooperating with law enforcement as investigation continues.

“We are saddened by the death that occurred at our Flatbush Avenue store on Saturday. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials to ensure that the facts pertaining to this incident are fully and accurately determined,” Stop & Shop said in a statement.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.