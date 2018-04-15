73-year-old man injured in violent Brooklyn robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 73-year-old man was injured during a violent gunpoint robbery inside a Brooklyn building Friday afternoon.

As the man was inside the building in the vicinity of Wortman and Schenck Avenues, he was approached by another man at gunpoint, police said.

The victim fought back, struggling with the armed man, who struck him multiple times in the head and caused the victim to fall on the ground, police said.

The suspect removed the victim’s wallet and fled on foot, said police.

The victim suffered a laceration to the face and nose, requiring stitches and was treated at the hospital, police said.

