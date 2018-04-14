× Woman arrested for shooting, killing husband

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A woman was arrested after fatally shot her husband in their Brooklyn apartment Friday morning, police said.

Tiffany Brown, 27, was arrested after she police responded to a report about a man shot inside 3906 Avenue K in Flatlands, authorities said.

When they arrived, authorities found Robert Bosalavage, 39, inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his left eye, police said.

Bosalavage was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown faces charges including murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Her motive for shooting Bosalavage was unclear.