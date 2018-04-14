Three injured by scaffolding collapse in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Three people, including a construction worker, were injured when scaffolding collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

The scaffolding came down outside of the Starbuck’s located at 50 Court Street near the intersection of Joralemon Street around 10:30 a.m., according to police. Cops said the scaffolding possibly fell while construction workers were in the process of putting it up or taking it down.

The injured suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The New York City Emergency Management Department is investigating.