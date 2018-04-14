Suspect sought in Staten Island barbershop robbery

ARROCHAR, Staten Island — Police have identified the man connected to a barbershop robbery in Staten Island.

Police say Timothy Turner, 31, entered Richie’s Barbershop along Olympia Boulevard on Apr. 6 and displayed a firearm, announcing a robbery.

He allegedly began to engage in a struggle with a 27-year-old male, when he struck the victim multiple times in his head and body with the firearm, police said.

The suspect got away with at least $300 in cash, a Rolex watch, a necklace, a bracelet and a wedding band, authorities said.

The victim allegedly received 20 staples in his head and was released from a local hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).