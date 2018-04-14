Sex trafficking ring busted on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — A brother and sister have been charged with running a sex trafficking ring in Suffolk County.

“They used drugs - heroin and cocaine to get their victims addicted and dependent on them and forced them into prostitution, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini Friday.

“This was a family affair, it’s quite disgusting, and, to make matters worse, the brother was compensating the sister with crack cocaine,” he said.

According to investigators with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, Anthony Cordero, 30, and his sister, Demaris Cordero, 31, have been trafficking women for sex since August 2017.

Police caught up with the pair during a recent traffic stop.

“They were stopped for view of obstruction, officers smelled marijuana in the car and realized victims were in the car,” said Sini.

The victims were young women in their early 20s.

“They weren’t in good shape, and one of the tactics of the predators in these sex trafficking rings is to threaten victims and they did that in this case,” added Sini.

According to Suffolk County police, Cordero and his sister posted ads for prostitution services on websites like Backpage and Craigslist then used drugs to force the women into working for them as sex slaves around Suffolk County, including at hotels in Commack, East Farmingdale and Port Jefferson Station.

The women will not face any charges, according to the district attorney, because they were taken advantage of.

“We’re providing services to them, and if they choose to cooperate, we will build our case and hold the perpetrators who are victimizing women, accountable.”

The sex trafficking siblings remain locked up until their next date court date later this month.

They face multiple charges and could they face up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.

Investigators believe more victims are out there.

If you have any information, call the Suffolk County Police Department.