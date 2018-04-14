Police seeking two men behind Bronx warehouse robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXHURST, the Bronx —Police released surveillance video Saturday of two men who are suspected of robbing Bronx warehouse employees last week. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the men.

Police said the men entered the warehouse, located on Whitlock Avenue near Westchester Avenue, just before 6 p.m. on April 8 and confronted three employees. The men simulated a gun inside of a paper bag and demanded money, according to police.

They fled with $1,900.

One of the men was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black book bag.

The other was last seen wearing a green waist length jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and dark shoes.

