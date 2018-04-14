Police searching Florida for person who left dead baby in suitcase near NJ train tracks: sources

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Detectives are searching south Florida for the person who left a dead baby in a suitcase near PATH tracks in Jersey City on Wednesday, a police source told PIX11.

A Port Authority employee discovered the suitcase underneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at about 12:30 p.m. and called police, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. When police arrived, they found human remains inside the luggage.

A preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office revealed that the baby was a 10-month-old girl and she was either Hispanic or African-American, prosecutors said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police and Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are working this case.