PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Police searching Florida for person who left dead baby in suitcase near NJ train tracks: sources

Posted 4:09 PM, April 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:07PM, April 14, 2018

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Detectives are searching south Florida for the person who left a dead baby in a suitcase near PATH tracks in Jersey City on Wednesday, a police source told PIX11.

A Port Authority employee discovered the suitcase underneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at about 12:30 p.m. and called police, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. When police arrived, they found human remains inside the luggage.

A preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office revealed that the baby was a 10-month-old girl and she was either Hispanic or African-American, prosecutors said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police and Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are working this case.

Related stories