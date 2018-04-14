Police investigate arrest of two black men at Philadelphia Starbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia police are investigating the arrest of two black men inside a Starbucks Thursday afternoon.

Video taken by a customer shows the moment the men were placed in handcuffs and led out the coffee shop along 18th and Spruce Streets as customers told police the two men did nothing wrong.

One customer said they were waiting for their friend when police were called to take them away.

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white people are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing,” said one customer.

Starbucks issued a statement on Twitter Friday saying they are reviewing the incident with their partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to the unfortunate result.

We’re aware of the incident on Thursday in a Philadelphia store with 2 guests and law enforcement, resulting in their removal. We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Philadelphia police are aware of the incident and is under internal investigation.