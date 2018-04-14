Man slashes another man’s throat inside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police are asking for help in identifying the man who slashed another man’s throat inside a Bronx bar earlier this month.

On Apr. 7 around 3:05 a.m., an unidentified male approached a 24-year-old male victim inside the Oasis Bar at East 241 Street in Wakefield and got into a dispute, police said.

Following the dispute, the man slashed the victim across his throat, said police.

He fled to an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspected slasher is described as a male last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with black stripes, blue jeans and a blue wool cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).