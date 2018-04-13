Woman in her 80s knocked down, robbed in Chelsea home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA - Police are searching for a suspect connected to violent home invasion of a woman in her 80s in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon inside a building on 28th street and 8th ave, according to NYPD officials.

Police say the suspect came up behind the victim inside the building.

She was about to enter her apartment when the suspect pushed her to the ground and then stole her purse, containing $170 in cash, police said.

Residents say it’s difficult to get in unless you’re buzzed in or have a key.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, described it as a “limited income co-op and called it a great place to live.

“It’s scary, it’s not even 2 a.m. It’s 5 p.m. It’s scary. I wish we had doormen, but we don’t. I wish we had security guards that walk around,” she said.

Another woman was visiting a friend on the eighth floor when she heard commotion.

“I just heard some noises I don’t know what was going on when I saw people coming out of the stairs, So that means something happened, but I don’t know what.”

According to residents, there are security cameras in the lobby, but no cameras on each individual floor.

A heavy police presence was seen all evening.

By nightfall, at least two NYPD officers were still stationed inside the lobby and at the front door.

Police say the suspect a male between 40 and 50 years old.

The victim did not suffer any major injuries.

