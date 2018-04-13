Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was among four people injured in a rollover crash in California late Thursday, PIX11 sister station KTLA reports.

Two vehicles crashed on the 5 Freeway in Orange County just before 11 p.m., local fire officials told the station.

Ferrell was among four people hurt when the actor's SUV, driven by a chauffeur, was sideswiped and overturned, TMZ reports.

All four were hospitalized, including three with minor injuries and one identified as a trauma patient, fire officials told KTLA. No one was injured in the second vehicle.

Photos of the scene showed Ferrell sitting upright and talking on a cellphone as he was put into an ambulance.

Other images published by TMZ showed open beer bottles at the scene, though it is not known if the bottles came from one of the vehicles. Fire officials have not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.