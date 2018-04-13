Warm weather is finally here — but it won’t last long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Spring has finally sprung!

The sun is shining, flowers are in bloom and the mercury will climb toward 80 degrees Friday as the season finally warms up after weeks of cool, dreary weather.

But you'd be well advised to soak in the next couple days because the warmth won't last long.

A cloudy Friday morning gave way to clearer skies thanks to high pressure bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico. That'll push the high temperature up into the high 70s in the five boroughs and inland areas, making it feel more like early summer.

Saturday will be much of the same to start, but by Saturday afternoon, temperatures could dip 10 to 15 degrees in the span of an hour or two.

By sunset on Saturday, the mercury will slide down into the lower 60s and upper 50s for much of the tri-state and continue falling through Saturday night, back into the lower 40s and upper 30s with a chance of light rain.

That loomed cold front will become stationary, sticking over the region and creating rain showers and the possibility of thunder for the end of the weekend. It will be much cooler Sunday with a high of 50 degrees in the city.

The chance of rain will continue through Monday night.