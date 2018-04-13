Two Teams, One Podcast: Listen in on the latest with the Mets and Yankees

Welcome to New York’s Very Own Yankees and Mets podcast, hosted by PIX11 sports anchor Scott Stanford and sports producer Bret Callahan.

Friday, April 13th | Return of the Rivalry

In this inaugural episode, Scott and Bret review Wednesday’s brawl at Fenway Park between Yankees infielder Tyler Austin and Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly.

Plus, can the Mets keep riding their winning wave? The guys discuss what’s working for them so far.

And A-Rod wishes he could have been a Met? Sounds like he’s wading into foul territory in our final segment.

—

Produced by Heath Benfield

Created by Heath Benfield & Elle Spektor