Subway Action Plan addresses some signal delays and repairs

MTA New York City Transit Crews worked with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday afternoon to demonstrate some new technology the MTA is using to speed subway repairs and address signal delays.
The transit agency says the work focuses on "insulated joints" and their failure is one of the most common causes of signal related delays. New "magnetic wands" are being ordered and by November, 1,000 of them will have been used to clean 11,000 priority joints.
Officials say the action plan is producing results and they're monitoring current work and service.
"New York City subways are reliant on 100-year-old track and signal technology that will disrupt a commute on a moment's notice," Governor Cuomo said. "While we invest in 21st Century technology to modernize the system in the long term, we're also supporting the MTA's work to stabilize the system in the short term. The fully funded subway action plan is going to allow the MTA to deploy innovative technology that will reduce signal-related delays and bring relief to riders faster than ever before."