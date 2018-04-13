Woman injured after speeding car collides with minivan, parked car in Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A person was injured after a speeding car crashed into a minivan and parked car in Jersey City early Friday.

A sedan was speeding down the street along Lexington Avenue and Mallory Avenue around 1 a.m. when it collided with a white minivan, an eyewitness told PIX11 news.

The minivan then crashed in a parked car and one person was taken to the hospital, according to the eyewitness.

"I heard a car barrelling down the street about 50 plus miles an hour, which is not unusual for this block," the eyewitness said, "There was a white minivan — that was the one that got hit."

"I heard some bystanders say there was a woman ejected from the car," she added.

The person's injuries were not immediately known.

The whereabouts of the people inside the sedan are not known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.