Several injured, including 4 pedestrians, in Brooklyn car crash

Posted 9:49 PM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:57PM, April 13, 2018

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Several people were injured, including four pedestrians, in a car crash in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road, according to police. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. Three cars were reportedly involved in the crash. One vehicle can be seen on the sidewalk.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash can be seen on the sidewalk near the intersection.

The injured have been taken to area hospitals. Cops said two of the pedestrians are in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.