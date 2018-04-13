Several injured, including 4 pedestrians, in Brooklyn car crash

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Several people were injured, including four pedestrians, in a car crash in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road, according to police. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. Three cars were reportedly involved in the crash. One vehicle can be seen on the sidewalk.

The injured have been taken to area hospitals. Cops said two of the pedestrians are in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.