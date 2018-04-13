U.S., allies launch ‘precision strikes’ on Syria in response to chemical weapon attack

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States, along with France and the United Kingdom, “launched precision strikes” on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians and to deter him from doing it again.

Loud explosions lit up the skies over the Syrian capital as Trump announced the airstrikes.

Trump said he is “prepared to sustain” pressure on Assad until he ends what the president called a criminal pattern of killing his own people with international banned chemical weapons.

“The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economic and diplomatic,” Trump said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement that she “authorized British armed forces to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian Regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter their use.”

Trump says that last Saturday, Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

The President also insisted that the US would not remain engaged in Syria forever under any circumstances. He has previously told his national security team he wants US troops to exit Syria within six months.

“America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria,” Trump said from the White House. “As other nations step up their contributions we look forward to the day we can bring our warriors home.”

Trump told the nation in his address the US “cannot purge the world of evil or act everywhere there is tyranny.”

And he described the Middle East as a “troubled place.”

“We will try to make it better but it is a troubled place,” Trump said. “The US will be a partner and a friend. But the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people.”

He criticized Russia’s support of the Syrian regime saying “Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path.”

Trump also called out Russia’s promise in 2013 that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons.

The decision to strike, after days of deliberations, marked Trump’s second order to attack Syria; he authorized a barrage of Tomahawk cruise missiles to hit a single Syrian airfield in April 2017 in retaliation for Assad’s use of sarin gas against civilians.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Friday afternoon that Trump “is going to hold the Syrian government accountable. He’s also going to hold the Russians and the Iranians who are propping up this regime responsible.”

Two days after saying “missiles will be coming” to Syria, President Donald Trump said the attack “could be very soon or not so soon at all.”

Trump’s tweets Wednesday and Thursday come after Syria’s suspected chemical attack over the weekend, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia have denied that such an attack ever happened.

On Wednesday, Trump said: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” He added: “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

He followed up with a Thursday tweet highlighting that he never said when the attack will take place.

“Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”