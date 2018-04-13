Missing N.J. pet prompts search by hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey couple’s most prized possession - Chanel, 12, their pure white standard poodle - has gone missing, prompting an army of volunteers to hit the streets.

Hundreds of people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to her safe return. They have contacted vets, shelters, police and posted hundreds of flyers. Many are total strangers, who heard about Chanel through social media.

"If it was my pet, or anyones pet, you want them back home,” volunteer Delia Collins said.

Chanel is more than just a pet to Bob and Barbara McCabe. She wouldn’t leave their side while each of them battled lung cancer.

"Bob and I are married 44 years. We’ve never had children, so our pets have been our life,” Barbara said.

Chanel is approximately 35 pounds. While her pictures show her well-groomed, anyone looking should expect to see her fur grown out. She went missing on March 22 and was last spotted that day near Tamaques Park in Westfield, approximately 3.5-miles from the McCabe’s Plainfield home.

The family is vowing not to take any action against the person who has Chanel, or anyone with information on her whereabouts. In fact, they are offering a reward for her safe return.

“It's been torturous, It's our baby," Bob said.

The McCabes are asking anyone who sees Chanel to avoid chasing her and call 908-565-1058 or 732-887-4866 right away.