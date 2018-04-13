× ‘I lost most of my hearing:’ Huey Lewis and the News cancels all shows for 2018

Huey Lewis and The News have canceled all their shows for the rest of 2018, as Huey Lewis gets treatment for severe hearing loss that has left him unable to hear music well enough to sing.

Lewis said he is working on getting treatment for his condition, which he developed two and half months ago after a show in Dallas, Lewis posted on the group’s Facebook page. His doctors have agreed he can’t perform again until his condition improves.

Here is the full statement from Lewis: