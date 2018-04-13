How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maribel Dalmasi lives in the Baruch Houses and says her building is filled with problems.

“Everyday I smell sewage in the lobby, my stairwell has a massive hole, and my kitchen is flooded,” she said. Dalmasi said when she heard the commissioner of the New York City housing authority, Shola Olatoye, was stepping down, she was relieved. “I don’t want to tell you how I really feel. I want the Mayor to visit me."

"Plumbers are onsite now making the necessary repairs to fix the leak. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve," a spokesperson from the New York City Housing Authority told PIX11.

New York Communities For Change, a housing advocacy group, announced they are backing candidate Cynthia Nixon for governor at a rally in Crown Heights on Monday.

“Affordable housing affects everyone not just here in New York City but all across the state,” Nixon said.

“The governor has spent his entire career in public service fighting homelessness and building affordable housing," Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo says he has twice strengthened rent protections and created the first of its kind tenant protection unit that placed more than 6,000 buildings and 61,000 units back under rent stabilization, and $550 million for NYCHA.

The biggest landlord in the city is the city: the New York City Housing Authority.

Governor Andrew Cuomo toured NYCHA three times now and candidate for Governor Cynthia Nixon, invited by a tweet by borough president Eric Adams, toured the Albany Houses.

Last Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the Queensbridge Houses that touring NYCHA buildings has become “stylish” and housing has become a “political football.”

