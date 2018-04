Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — What if the game Truth or Dare caused deadly consequences?

Jeff Wadlow’s new film does just that where a group of friends are punished by death when they lie or refuse to do a dare.

Oji sits down with Wadlow, Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey and talks about their fears and when they used to play the game.

Catch “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare” in theaters starting Friday, Apr. 13.