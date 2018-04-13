BarkBuddy app helps rescue dogs find forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — An app is using the same "swipe" technology as Tinder to help connect users with – not other singles – but rescue dogs in their area.

“Our thing is that we are always trying to find new, innovative and entertaining ways to showcase these amazing dogs,” Stacie Grissom, head of content for BarkBox, told PIX11.

After a user select their preferences, like size, age and gender, BarkBuddy gets to work.

According to Moira Connelly, lead technician at Animal Haven, apps like BarkBuddy play an integral part in the modern day adoption process.

“You get one cute picture posted on any of the apps and the phones ring off the hook. People start pouring in and we get a lot of these guys moved within a week of coming in," she said.

The BarkBuddy app is just one of the many innovative efforts putting a dent into the bountiful rescue population in the city’s shelters.

“Bark," the New York-based company behind the app, is making it their mission to cater to the modern day dog. Just take a look inside their downtown offices, where every day is “bring your dog to work day.”

“Having dogs around you all the time especially in a place like New York City, it just reminds you that your problems aren’t really that big and life is alright," Grissom said.

For more information on Bark products and the BarkBuddy app head over to their website.